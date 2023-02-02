Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

