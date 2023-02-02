Oppenheimer Increases U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $77.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.44% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

