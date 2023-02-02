Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.65

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 172606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $6,663,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

