Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.65

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 172606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.70.
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
