Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$5.50 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.58. 149,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oshkosh by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 192,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 90,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1,886.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

