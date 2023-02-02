Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.
Oshkosh Stock Up 3.4 %
Oshkosh stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 786,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
