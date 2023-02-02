Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 19,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 43,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.60 price target on Osino Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$142.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

Osino Resources ( CVE:OSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

