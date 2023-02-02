Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Sells $84,402.16 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $84,402.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Outset Medical Stock Up 0.9 %
OM opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.50.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 145.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
