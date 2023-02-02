Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $25.00.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

