Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $25.34.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.