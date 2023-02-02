Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $25.34.
About Oxford Lane Capital
