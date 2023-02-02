Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 247,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $49.86. 1,758,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34.

