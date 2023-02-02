Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.80

Shares of Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05), with a volume of 7722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Panthera Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.29. The company has a market cap of £5.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

About Panthera Resources

(Get Rating)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.