Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$29.98 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.71.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$607.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 6.4299994 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total transaction of C$358,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,354.30. In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,394.87. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at C$531,354.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,572.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.56.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

