PARK CIRCLE Co Acquires Shares of 400 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 729.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 44.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,291. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

