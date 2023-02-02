PARK CIRCLE Co Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.97. 1,304,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

