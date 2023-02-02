Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The firm had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

