Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.82

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.82 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 29.10 ($0.36). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Pennant International Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.80. The company has a market capitalization of £10.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.08.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

