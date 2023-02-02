PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.31

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 156851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.96.

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,552,810.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,505. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

