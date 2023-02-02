Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $59.65. 2,068,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $62.63.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pentair by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Pentair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.