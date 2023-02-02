PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average is $175.83. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 47.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 73.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

