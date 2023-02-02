PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.3% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,499,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,809,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.81. 1,823,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,716. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

