Persistence (XPRT) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Persistence has a market cap of $94.41 million and approximately $344,227.93 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002803 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 110.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.
Persistence Token Profile
Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 163,603,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,103,471 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.
Buying and Selling Persistence
