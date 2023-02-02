PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Deborah L. Lapinska Sells 10,000 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,774.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. 361,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,416. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.30. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 660,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 258,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $5,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

