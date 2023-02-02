Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 659 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after buying an additional 373,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,705,000 after buying an additional 320,937 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,010 shares of company stock worth $41,931,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $335.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $319.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

