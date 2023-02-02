Phillips Financial Management LLC Invests $104,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

