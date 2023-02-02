Phillips Financial Management LLC Invests $292,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after buying an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,774,000 after purchasing an additional 421,877 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,297,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $42.47 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

