Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,704,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $136.80 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.