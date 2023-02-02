Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,959 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $96.45 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.