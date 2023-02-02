Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,004 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $38.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

