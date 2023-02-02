Phillips Financial Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

