Phillips Financial Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.98 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

