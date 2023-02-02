PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.8%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.61 and last traded at $97.51. 272,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 241,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORP. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,063,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 149.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period.

