Piper Sandler Increases Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $35.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $813.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 370,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sleep Number by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 624,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

