Pirate Chain Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $83.81 million and $89,481.56 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00072115 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

