Pollen Street (LON:HONY) Shares Up 0.5%

Pollen Street PLC (LON:HONY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 792 ($9.78) and last traded at GBX 790 ($9.76). 7,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 27,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($9.71).

The firm has a market cap of £507.26 million and a P/E ratio of 975.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 674.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 769.38.

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

