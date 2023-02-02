Polymath Price Tops $0.19 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Polymath has a total market cap of $171.43 million and $3.64 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00420911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18608325 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,118,475.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.