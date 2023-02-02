Porvair’s (PRV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of Porvair stock opened at GBX 616 ($7.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 603.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 568.12. Porvair has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($5.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 720 ($8.89). The firm has a market cap of £285.37 million and a P/E ratio of 2,369.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Porvair’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

