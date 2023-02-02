Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 87.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 723.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.0%.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSTL opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $293.13 million, a P/E ratio of 110.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.