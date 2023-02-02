PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $49.22 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

