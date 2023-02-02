PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $49.22 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.
PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
