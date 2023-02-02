Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.52

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $17.00. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 672 shares.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.02.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Potomac Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

