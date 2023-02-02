PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$22.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$15.08 and a 12 month high of C$23.46.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 36.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

