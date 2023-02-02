PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$22.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$15.08 and a 12 month high of C$23.46.
PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 36.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.
