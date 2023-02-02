Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Down 5%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.01 and last traded at $74.34. Approximately 21,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 57,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at $279,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

