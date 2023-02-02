Presearch Reaches Market Cap of $17.96 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Presearch has a market cap of $17.96 million and $54,929.42 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

