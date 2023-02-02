Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,416 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 453.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 37,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 33.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

