Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after buying an additional 276,214 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 179.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after buying an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period.

NYSE:AA opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,165 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

