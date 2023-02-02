Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,569 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.