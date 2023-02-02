Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after purchasing an additional 908,318 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,166,000 after buying an additional 92,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,505,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,770,000 after buying an additional 109,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

