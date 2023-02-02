Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 187,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ILCV stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $70.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99.

