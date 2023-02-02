Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 32,772 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 867,586 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.46.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

