Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.