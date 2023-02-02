Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,084 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28.

